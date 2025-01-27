Two Luton medical centres looking for new GP service provider as Trust ends contract

GP Practice stock photo from Anthony Devlin/ PA Archive/PA Images

Two Luton medical centres will need new a new GP service provider as an NHS Trust reveals plans to end its contract to provide services.

The East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) intends to end its contract for primary care services at Kingsway Health Centre and Bramingham Park Medical Centre from Monday, June 30.

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) is responsible for arranging general practice services, and has moved to reassure patients.

A spokesperson for BLMK ICB said: “The ICB is starting the process to secure a new provider of general practice services at both sites. We anticipate that most of the staff working at the practice will remain. Patients registered at either site do not need to take any action.

“We are working hard behind the scenes with the current staff to find a new contract holder and to ensure that services will remain at the same locations.”

All households with patients registered at Bramingham Park Medical Centre and Kingsway Health Centre have been informed about the decision and told that they do not need to take action.

The ICB’s patient letter added: “Once a new provider has been secured, we will update and inform all interested parties of the outcome.”