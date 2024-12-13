Vote for the People's Choice as we find out which community heroes have made Luton's Best Awards 2024 final shortlist

It's time to reveal which unsung heroes in our community have been shortlisted for the Luton’s Best Awards 2024 - and our readers can have a say in one of the categories too.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make our town a better place.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite often their acts are truly extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our winners will come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. Those nominated have now been whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

It's time to vote for the People's Choice

The shortlisted nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is booked for Friday, January 17, 2025.

So without further ado, we are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees in each of the many categories. For the Luton News-sponsored People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the candidates.

You have until 12noon on Friday, January 10, 2025, to place your People's Choice vote with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those shortlisted are listed below. To place your vote click here...

For any queries regarding the event, please email [email protected]

Adult Achiever: Nat Gentle King, Saffiyyah Umar.

Best Fundraiser: Lianne Crisp, Maidenhall PTA.

Best Volunteer: Carole Young, Dorothy Llewellyn-Lewis.

Care in the Community: Bridge House, Kath Gardner.

Child of Courage: Haresh Sivalingam, Youth Council.

Community Business Person: Noelette Hanley, Tammy Treagus.

Community Company of the Year: Aegis Support Services, Community Training Portal Luton.

Community Project of the Year: Hangout Luton, Music 24.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Mahfuz Rahman, Qadeer Qureshi.

Environmental Achievement: Paul Hammond, Penrose Roots.

Health Hero: Jean Anderson, Lewis Foundation.

Inspirational Female: Danya Ahmed, Joe Mylles, Lucie Moore.

Keeping Luton Safe: Jayne Sinclair, Muddasar Hussain.

Leisure, Culture and Heritage: Luton Library Theatre, Paul Hammond.

Lifetime Achievement: Jo Mylles, Pastor Trevor Adams.

Luton in Harmony: Energise Luton, Pastor Trevor Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2024: Jutsna Khan, Kamal Hussain.

Service with a Smile: Dorothy Green, Grow Your Potential.

Sporting Inspiration: Luton All Stars Football Club, Moss Khan & Grant Savage.

Step Forward Luton: Lullington Neighbours, Luton Rising Festival Makers.

Young Achiever: Maryam Khalil, Zoubair Aouam.