‘Walk of Hope’ in memory of Luton woman who died of brain tumour postponed due to weather

The flooding at Wardown Park, inset: Amani with her parents. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Persistent wet weather has meant that a special walk in memory of a Luton woman who died after battling a brain tumour has been postponed.

Hundreds of people were expected to create a sea of pink and purple in Wardown Park this Saturday (September 28) but heavy rains have halted the annual walk to remember Amani Liaquat – a young woman who died of brain cancer in February 2022.

Supporters from as far away as Blackburn and Birmingham have been forced to turn back after the park was submerged in flood water.

Amani’s parents, Khuram Liaquat and Yasmin Stannard, said: “We are both very saddened that the walk can't go ahead on Saturday due to heavy rainfall. For us it is more than a walk, it is a moment in time to bring Amani's memory to the forefront for everyone to come together and remember her whilst also highlighting the desperate need for more funding for research into brain tumours.

“The rain has stopped us going ahead this weekend, but we are determined to reschedule the walk to another day. I am sure that when we do the crowd will be even bigger, the weather will be kinder, and we will raise thousands towards finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

More than 150 people were expected to take part in Brain Tumour Research’s Walk of Hope which is now in its fourth year.

Amani addressed the walkers at the inaugural Walk of Hope in 2021, before her death from a glioblastoma (GBM) in 2022. She had been a fearless campaigner, calling for more investment into brain tumours.