There will be a weekend of dance, theatre, story telling and happy reminiscences to mark the 10th anniversary of Luton’s very own Next Generation Youth Theatre.

The celebrations kick off at The Hat Factory on Thursday (July 21) with an already sold-out quiz night with a twist, and continue on Friday and Saturday (July 22 and 23) with a double bill of NGYT’s flagship companies performing their latest shows.

Mini ravers are being catered for on Saturday morning with a story-telling Taleshakers session for youngsters up to six years old and their parents and guardians.

Hotline performed by the Meraki Dance Company is one of the showcase events at NGYT's 10th Birthday Weekender (July 21-23) at The Hat Factory Arts Centre, supported by The Culture Trust.

Looking at this formidable line-up, it’s hard to believe that NGYT began on Thursday nights in 2012 with a group of about 20 teenagers at St Francis Church Hall.

Yet in just 10 short years its creators, husband-and-wife team David and Laura Lloyd, have built up a remarkable and award-winning performing arts company.

David says proudly: “We now run a range of groups, companies, workshops and events for young people aged from nought to 25. But there’s no age limit on youth and we have many amazing creatives who are older than 25.”

He adds: “Over the last two years – and in spite of Covid – NGYT has worked in person and online with more than 10,500 young people.

"Everything we do begins with them and their voices. They must be heard and valued. We’ve acknowledged the importance of authenticity, of not diluting a child’s experience and expression. It’s about translating this pure, unedited form into something that works on stage. So our material is original and often verbatim.”

David and Laura met at De Montford University and the arts have always held a special place in their lives.

David recalls: “We grew up performing and being taken to the theatre – a privilege we’re very conscious of and grateful for. We’ve both taught from our late teens – we’re now knocking on 40’s door – and have worked and performed professionally.

"We’ve seen the joy and the release, the power of the arts to connect communities. It’s more than a job – it’s where we’ve always known we were most at home.”

The couple now have three children of their own – seven-year-old Jude, Seren who is five, and three-year-old Nylah.

Jude loves singing – but being a dinosaur hunter is still high on his agenda. Seren is a shy little girl and dance is her perfect outlet, while Nylah is still trying to find herself – which usually comes with several costume changes throughout the day.

NGYT is in partnership with The Culture Trust and its performing companies are resident at The Hat Factory Arts Centre as part of the deal.

David is aware how much this means. He says: “The Trust has been hugely supportive and it’s brilliant that our young people get to work and perform in this fantastic venue.”