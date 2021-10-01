Where is Luton's Colin Salmon in the betting this time as latest odds to replace Daniel Craig as 007 are revealed

He may be only 125/1 in the betting stakes - still way ahead of six-pack celebrities like David Beckham! - but could the Bond mantle finally be coming to rest on local lad Colin Salmon?

Once hotly-tipped to take on the iconic role, it looks unlikely this time around with about 40 names ahead of him in the field - although he's far shorter odds than the former England football captain who's rated at 1000-1 along with the likes of Will Smith, Colin Firth and Piers Morgan at that price too.

The ex-Ashcroft High deputy head boy and Luton Sixth Form student, who's already appeared in three 007 movies, has seen his name bandied around for more years than he cares to remember.

Colin Salmon

When it first hit the headlines some years back, he said: “I believe I can do it, but one of the reasons I don’t really get into the debate is people keep talking about a black James Bond: how a black man should play him.

“I’ve been in this country since birth and if you’re only considering the colour of my skin I get bored.”

With the release this week of No Time to Die - Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the character created by Ian Fleming - speculation is hotting up about possible contenders.

Top of the list at bookmaker William Hill is Rege-Jean Page, the dreamy Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton at 5-2. The British actor is flavour of the moment and his hopes of bagging the Bond role soared after it was announced he would appear in upcoming thriller The Gray Man, alongside Bond girl Ana de Armas. He is also set to star in the blockbuster Dungeons and Dragons.

Snapping at his heels is Revenant and Venom star Tom Hardy (3-1) who is too superstitious to even speak about the part, and Grantchester heart-throb James Norton (also 3-1) who, intriguingly, loves a martini.

And will we be seeing our first female Bond? Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi in No Time to Die, just might be moving up the career ladder at 10-1.