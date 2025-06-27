'I delivered a baby and felt like I travelled the world without leaving Luton' says town’s 'retiring' Mayor

Outgoing Mayor Tahmina Saleem felt she “travelled the world here in Luton”, such was the variety of events she attended during the last 12 months.

She even delivered a baby for a Round Green couple, after a quiet night in front of the television for her neighbours turned into labour in a matter of minutes. “It was instinctive,” she said at the time.

The Labour Biscot councillor was presented with a past mayor’s badge and framed certificate to commemorate her term in office.

“This year has flown by,” she told the town’s annual mayoral investiture ceremony. “I’ve been asked since I retired, ‘did you enjoy it?’ and ‘would you like to do another year?’

“In reply, ‘yes, I absolutely loved it’ and ‘no, one year was more than enough!’ It’s been a blur, and I’ve only just caught my breath.”

She and her “able deputy”, Labour Northwell councillor Babatunde Ajisola, accepted more than 200 event invitations.

“Our communities love a gathering, which often involves music and always food representing their delicious heritage, generosity and open heartedness,” councillor Saleem explained. “Among all the events, I’ve travelled the world right here in Luton.

“I’ve learned about histories and cultures, with one stark reality, that all our stories are interconnected, Luton is a microcosm of a global story, which is a continuum.

“We should be proud of how we choose to live in peace with one another. In that respect, Luton is an example to the world. It’s been an education for me, and it’s been humbling.

“I’ve also witnessed care that’s hidden from Dr David Kirby, the surgeon who held a child’s heart in his hand attempting to stem a bleed, the Centre for Domestic Abuse, which creates a safety net for those experiencing domestic violence, and ‘Grow Your Potential’ taking care of our most vulnerable children.

“There are so many working tirelessly behind the scenes. Our town celebrates diversity, but we’ve moved beyond coexistence to cooperation. That’s evidenced in the work of the Biscot peace and wellbeing hub, which champions our most vulnerable whatever their background.

“At the heart of our town is one enduring truth, the equality of all our residents. No background defines their worth, or limits their potential. In a world where the flames of division are fanned and human rights trampled on, it won’t be politics alone that saves us.

“It will be strong communities, bound together in genuine relationships based on our shared humanity, refusing to let anyone fall through the cracks. Our job as leaders is to make space, and to listen.”

Councillor Saleem added: “I’ve also met young people and heard their concerns around the environment, misogyny especially among peers, and injustice, in particular the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We must not only say what we’re doing as leaders, but demonstrate it to make a tangible and positive difference that young people can experience. Our challenges are huge, but they’re eclipsed by the enormous youthful potential of this town to meet them.

“I believe this town can be enlightened by their tremendous potential, if we choose to listen, empower, trust and invest in them.”