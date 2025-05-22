Vauxhall Luton: New Taskforce holds first meeting in wake of devastating factory closure

A new taskforce met this week to address the impact of the closure of the Vauxhall factory in the town, with members teasing plans to “recognise Luton’s industrial heritage”.

While details are yet to be revealed, the taskforce will develop a plan to preserve “the legacy of over 120 years of car and van manufacturing”.

The group is made up of representatives from Luton Council, Stellantis, the DWP and other stakeholders, including Goodman – the new owner of the Vauxhall site.

Plans for addressing the impact of Vauxhall leaving the town include overseeing “task and finish” groups focusing on supporting affected workers and their families, and developing and delivering proposals for a “comprehensive economic response package” to central Government.

Mark Fowler, Industry Minister Sarah Jones, council leader Cllr Simmons and Goodman's Jason Harris. Picture: Luton Borough Council

These plans are in response to the devastating closure of Stellantis’ Vauxhall site, which closed its doors for good in April.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: “The closure of the Vauxhall plant was a profound moment for our town, and we needed to act with unity, urgency, and ambition. The Luton Taskforce will lead this charge – working to protect livelihoods, attract investment, and chart a new course for the town’s economic future.

“This is in line with our Economic Growth Strategy which sets out a clear vision for creating a stronger, and more productive economy, which delivers greater opportunities for our residents, improves their everyday lives and ensures that no one is left behind. It will increase the resilience of our places and communities and support our businesses to thrive.”

Goodman’s commercial director, Jason Harris, mentioned the new owner’s plans to regenerate the Kimpton Road site. He said it will “attract a mix of high-quality businesses to the town from sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, advanced logistics and digital infrastructure”.

Industry Minister Sarah Jones added: “We know this will be a concerning time for Stellantis employees and their families, and we fully support the work of the Luton Taskforce to help those affected through this process.

“We are taking significant action to back British carmakers and protect jobs as we deliver on the Plan for Change – from announcing over £2 billion to support manufacturers in the switch to electric vehicles and giving them more flexibility in the ZEV mandate to do so.”