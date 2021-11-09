Luton town centre decline will 'become irreversible' without urgent action, warn Liberal Democrats

Urgent action is needed to deter "beggars, drunks and drug users" who gather in Luton town centre, rather than waiting until a master plan is fully implemented by 2040, it has been claimed.

The onus is on the borough council "to act now before the decline becomes irreversible", warned Liberal Democrat group leader and Barnfield councillor David Franks.

“More residents are telling us they do their shopping in Hitchin, St Albans or Milton Keynes. The long-term master plan is great, but we need action now."

But the council revealed in a statement that 100 fixed penalty notices have been issued in the town centre since last summer, while a 16-week custodial sentence was imposed on someone who breached a criminal behaviour order.

Frustrated at what they describe as "the continuing decline of Luton town centre", Liberal Democrat councillors have submitted a motion for debate at a full council meeting on November 16.

Their aim is "to stimulate some urgent action," according to councillor Franks.

"The two key reasons people give us for boycotting the town centre are the lack of good quality shops and entertainment or catering venues, and the numbers of beggars, drunks and drug users who congregate," he explained.

"These are related issues. Shoppers who would spend their money in good quality establishments are the very people refusing to go anywhere near the centre of Luton.

"Many of those whose anti-social behaviour makes the centre so unattractive are living pretty hopeless lives.

"There should be much stronger and more determined activity, coordinated by the council, involving all the statutory, charity and voluntary organisations.

"This would enable these people to take advantage of the help they need to put their lives back together."

The local authority's overview and scrutiny board recommended to the executive and full council to formally adopt the draft master plan in June.

"Labour councillors must be getting the same message from their constituents as we are," added councillor Franks.

"So we hope they'll put their full support behind the motion and follow it up with action."

A council spokeswoman said: “Our exciting and ambitious town centre master plan has received cross party support and includes short, medium and long-term developments.

“Improving our town centre is a priority for us and for residents. It's true that some aspects of our plan can't be achieved overnight.

"But the progress made already shows our plan is credible and sets the platform for further investment and development.

“Street drinking and begging are complex social issues which require a comprehensive and joined up approach from services across our town.

"We appreciate that we still have work to do in this difficult and sensitive area.

“We continue to work extremely hard with our partners in the police, Business Improvement District and third sector organisations to tackle anti-social behaviour in our town centre.

“Our officers are on patrol daily and we now have a team co-located with police to ensure a more joined-up approach.

"We acted on valuable feedback received during a public consultation about the Public Spaces Protection Order by extending the PSPO for a further three years, including beyond the area previously covered.

“The element of the order around begging specifically was strengthened and 100 fixed penalty notices have been issued already since this came into force last summer.

“A number of criminal behaviour orders and Injunctions against those individuals engaged in the most problematic behaviour within the town centre, including aggressive and intimidating begging, have also been secured.

"A recent breach of an order saw a subject receive a 16-week custodial sentence."

- appreciates the success of the bid for a government grant of £20m to facilitate the development of the Bute Street car park site;

- notes the recent decision of development management committee to grant outline consent for the redevelopment of two thirds of the Power Court site;

- acknowledges that these are significant steps in making Luton town centre a more attractive place to visit;

- notes with serious concern that increasing numbers of residents are avoiding visits to the town centre and doing their shopping in Hitchin, St. Albans and Milton Keynes;

- recognises that the persistent presence of large numbers of beggars, drunks and drug users results in more residents having no plans to visit the town centre again;

- and calls for a coordinated campaign of action by the various statutory, charity and voluntary organisations to make it clear these anti-social activities cannot be tolerated.

The motion concludes that "serious, concerted and sustained action needs taking simultaneously to convince the beggars, drunks and drug users to take advantage of the help they obviously need to put their lives back together".

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman added: “Since launching the master plan, the following achievements have been made already:

- work to open up the River Lea and add more green space to our town centre will begin next year, after we secured more than £950,000 from the European Regional Development Fund;

- success in our bid for £20m of levelling up funding which will go towards a multi-purpose development to be completed by 2025 where Bute Street car park currently sits, including 372 homes, new community, retail and business spaces, an auditorium and a cycle hub;

- more cleaning, extra greenery, new public works of art and a range of events to liven up our town centre are on the way thanks to £264,000 received as part of the Welcome Back Fund;

- talks with a number of land owners and stakeholders about bringing forward other developments on various key sites;

- and £50,000 secured from the Partnerships for People and Place funding to create a new town centre strategic board to work across all town centre initiatives, including the master plan, economic recovery, longer-term regeneration and physical environment planning, the commitment to be a carbon-neutral town, as well as our approach to homelessness reduction.

“Thanks to the comprehensive offer from our voluntary sector partners, we would like to reassure the public that there's no need for anybody to beg for accommodation or food," she added.

"Our Big Change scheme, launched with more than 20 other organisations, offers residents and guests to our town an alternative way to donate and support people to build a life away from the street."