"There's more to it than just getting to call yourself the mayor": Luton’s first queer mayor vows to champion youth voices

Luton's new mayor, Amy Nicholls. Picture: Luton Borough Council

A lifelong Lutonian and councillor has been named as this year’s Luton Borough Council mayor, and it’s the first time a queer woman has held the position.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Nicholls, 30, has been a councillor since 2018, and she now represents Northwell.

The Limbury woman went to Norton Road Primary School, then Ickneild High School before studying at Luton Sixth Form College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of her mayoral role, she has been Rachel Hopkins MP’s constituency support manager since 2023, and has a background in arts and culture after graduating from Leeds Arts University with a degree in fashion design.

For Cllr Nicholls, listening to the voices of the younger generation in the town is something she will particularly focus on and champion.

She said: “One of the things I'm really excited about this year is that I'm going to have two excellent youth councilors from Luton Youth Council shadowing me.

“Youth voice is really important. Youth voice and decision making ensures that our young people are able to influence their town, because ultimately, in a few years, there'll be the leadership of this town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor isn’t in the job for the fancy necklace, as she explained: “I've never been one to go for a position for the title, for me, it's about public service.

“It's about giving back to the community. There's more to it than just getting to call yourself the mayor”.

And as the first queer mayor in the town’s history, Cllr Nicholls wants to “stand up for all marginalised communities”.

She said: "I sway between labels to be quite honest. We have great diversity across our town in various different ways. But sadly, there are still some communities who face some discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm really looking forward to again, joining pride as always, and having a lovely time and ensuring there is that representation in the town's leadership.”

For the next year, Labour Saints councillor Shahanara Naser will be the deputy mayor.

Speaking about the councillor, the new mayor said: “We've worked together campaign wise and known each other for a number of years, about five or so years. She's lovely. She's really excited to get involved. And it's really great just to have female leadership throughout our town.”

This weekend’s Luton International Carnival will be Cllr Nicholl’s first official engagement as mayor, and over the past few weeks, she has been at UKCA gluing rhinestones for the costumes.

The mayor added: “My message is always about having pride in our town, having pride in our communities, and getting involved to make Luton a better place.”