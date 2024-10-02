Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP has written to the Minister of State for Transport after Network Rail revealed that work at Luton railway station has been postponed until next year.

Rachel Hopkins asked for a timeline for when the step-free access and other improvements would be completed at the station.

Ms Hopkins met with representatives from Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Rail who explained that the improvements, including new lifts and a footbridge under the Access For All Scheme, have been delayed.

Her letter read: “I was informed by Network Rail that improvements under the scheme had been delayed again with the target start date now Spring 2025. Detailed designs are due to be completed in October 2024."

A Network Rail spokesperson said they were sorry for the delays and “understand how frustrating this must be for passengers and the local community”.

They added: “There have been design challenges with how platform 3 and 4 were extended resulting in the scheme taking longer than expected. We are working hard to deliver the new lifts and footbridge to make travel more accessible in the future with a new expected start on site date of spring 2025.”

The MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire has been pushing for the long-awaited improvements to be completed – having mentioned the issue in Parliament last month.

In her letter, she said: “There is significant work underway to stimulate economic growth within Luton’s town centre, including a new mixed use housing development in Bute Street and the redevelopment of the Power Court area, including the relocation of Luton Town Football Club’s new stadium.

"An accessible Luton Station has never been more necessary.”

The Government recently introduced legislation to bring railways back into public ownership, as part of its commitment to reform the UK railway system.