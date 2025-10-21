Consultation over 'red route' plan in Luton after more than 11,000 parking fines issued in a year

Red route in the centre of Luton.

More than 11,000 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued by Luton Borough Council in Bury Park, during the 12 months to the end of September.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demand to keep traffic moving is one of the biggest challenges in this area because so many people live in, work and visit it, according to a social media post by Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain on Facebook.

Bury Park is home to many businesses, local communities and places of worship, as a key residential, commercial and community hub for Luton, said LBC’s deputy council leader councillor Hussain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But increasing pressures on the road network have led to more congestion, unsafe and indiscriminate parking, and reduced pedestrian safety.

“To help us tackle this problem, we’re proposing a range of trial and permanent safety and traffic measures to reduce congestion and create a safer and more accessible environment.

“We issued 11,037 PCNs in Bury Park in the 12 months to September 30th 2025. Four officers are deployed to the area six days a week, with an average of two visits a day.”

The local authority wants to improve how people move around the town, especially along its busiest roads, such as Bury Park Road. Possible changes include red route scheme trials to reduce congestion and improve safety along:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leagrave Road from Selbourne Road to Dunstable Road;

Dunstable Road from Westbourne Road to Hatters Way;

and Bury Park Road from Leagrave Road to Moor Street.

A one-way system along Kenilworth Road is designed to better manage traffic flows, explained councillor Hussain. “Introducing footway parking restrictions near the intersection of Leagrave Road would aim to stop vehicles being illegally parked there, improving accessibility.

“Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will enable effective monitoring 24/7, without requiring enforcement staff to be present.

“Six extra loading spaces would be provided, the length of two loading bays extended and five more disabled parking bays provided. Red routes are clearly marked with double red lines and signage, with an 18-month trial period initially.

“These restrictions prohibit stopping, parking or loading at any time to ensure traffic keeps moving. Designated parking and loading bays will remain available along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the importance of accessibility for places of worship. The red routes have been designed to maintain safe access, while reducing the illegal parking that causes congestion and safety issues.

“We’re currently exploring options for alternative parking facilities in the area, and would welcome any suggestions.”

“Leaflets have been distributed to residents and businesses in the immediate area containing details about our proposals and how to respond,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drop-in sessions will be held for residents and businesses, as well as other sessions with targeted stakeholders. Consultation materials are available from the council in various languages, including Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi and Polish.

“Hard copy surveys are being made available at Bury Park Community Centre and Luton Central Library. No decision has yet been made about what measures may be taken forward, and the feedback we receive will help shape our plans.”