More people injured in e-scooter accidents in Bedfordshire last year

More people were injured by e-scooter collisions in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

The RAC said stopping the illegal use of private e-scooter on roads should be a priority, adding riders should ensure they can operate them safely.

There were 30 casualties from e-scooter collisions recorded by Bedfordshire Police in 2023, according to recent figures from the Department for Transport.

It was up from 28 the year before, and it was an increase from four in 2020, when records began.

Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesperson, said: "While e-scooters have the potential to improve mobility for many people, including those who only travel short distances or who have yet to pass their driving tests, they are another thing for drivers and other road users to have to look out for."

He added: "As the number of e-scooters on the road increases, it's perhaps a sad inevitability that collisions involving them will rise, so we need to ensure every e-scooter rider has the skill and experience to operate them properly and safely.”

The figures also show police recorded 416 people seriously injured and 965 slightly injured in collisions involving e-scooters.

There were also six people killed in these collisions – they were all e-scooter riders.

A Government spokesperson said: "Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and we have set minimum standards for e-scooters design, as well as regulations and guidance on speed limits, insurance, driving licence requirements and precautions to keep people safe.

"Private e-scooters remain illegal to use on public roads and the Government will continue to support the police to ensure they have the tools they need for enforcement."