Alexa, find me a bargain smart speaker: Black Friday deals have landed

Amazon’s Echo Dot is down to just £22.99

The biggest discounts we’ve seen all year have been applied to Amazon’s Echo Dot and Echo Pop as part of the Black Friday week of bargains

If you've been eyeing up a smart speaker, this is the best opportunity of the year to buy one.

Amazon's Echo range of speakers are usually quite keenly priced, but the online superstore's Black Friday deals have just started and among the highlights we've spotted are huge discounts on the Echo Pop and Echo Dot.

Amazon is offering each of these two popular devices with a 58% discount, which brings the Echo Dot to £22.99, and the Echo Pop to just £18.99.

We've checked, and this is the lowest price these Alexa-enabled smart speakers have been seen at all year.

According to the online price tracker CamelCamelCamel a similar discount was applied to both speakers during the recent Prime Big Deal Days, but Black Friday is likely to be the last chance for a while to grab them this cheaply.

The Echo Pop, Amazon's most compact smart speaker, is ideal for small rooms or tight spaces, and its diminutive proportions belie a booming sound, easily filling a room with music at the same time as reading out the latest news, giving you the weather, or updating your Amazon shopping list.

It also has Bluetooth, so you can quickly link up any phone, and you can extend its functionality with the tens of thousands of Alexa Skills available.

The latest Echo Dot ramps up the functionality even more, with a bigger, deeper audio experience, a hidden dot-matrix display, and the ability to double up as a Wi-Fi extender, if you have the Eero Mesh system.

Both speakers are easy to set up, and there's no need to keep dipping into the Alexa app to control them. Just ask Alexa anything you'd like and she'll help with interactive responses.

To bag the deal, you'll need to be a Prime member. If you're not a Prime Member, don't worry, there's a trial membership available that will give you 30 days of free access to deals like this, all the Amazon Prime Day deals, and then fast, free deliveries and all the other benefits.

