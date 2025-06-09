The Barista bundle includes everything you'll need for a perfect cup of coffee at home | Amazon

A compact coffee pod machine with hotel-quality style – and now with a hotel-bar-style saving too. Amazon has up to 45% off Nespresso Vertuo Pop machines and bundles.

If you're keen on exploring the wonderful world of pod coffees, but space is a premium, this might just be the machine you've been waiting for.

It's a Nespresso Vertuo Pop, and it's one of the smallest pod machines on the market - they're often seen in posh hotel rooms and they cost a small fortune.

Buy it with a bundle, and it'll set you back £200, for example, but Amazon has a deal on at the moment knocking the entire package down to £109.

Go for a machine without a bundle and there are different colour choices - and they're still really cheap | Amazon

It's a 45% saving on a bundle that includes the machine, a milk frother, two glass mugs, two spoons, and two big packs of pods.

If you don't need the bundle, you can get the machine for a lot less, too. The all-black machine is £63, and the Pacific Blue one is £59.

It's rare to see the Magimix machine this cheap, and the bundle is a brilliant deal, if you add up the cost of all the individual items you get with it.

It is a limited-time deal though, so make sure you don't miss out if you are tempted to go for a pod machine.

