Location of planned £2.6million state-of-the-art cricket dome for Luton revealed

The location of a planned £2.6million state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility for Luton has been revealed as Lewsey Park.

In August, the Government unveiled plans for the cricket dome in the town – which is expected to open in summer 2026 and hopes to get more women and girls involved in the sport.

The dome will be the biggest facility of its kind in the country and will provide world-class indoor practice facilities for cricket, so local players, schools and grassroots clubs can access the sport all year round.

The flexible space will also have the potential to host other sports, such as hockey, tennis and badminton, ensuring as many local people as possible can get active.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “This investment is a game-changer for cricket Luton as it will keep the nation’s summer sport thriving through the winter months. The new dome will help break down barriers to participation, providing opportunities for young people, women and girls, and local schools to access high-quality sports facilities. Cricket, and other sports, will now be within reach for many more in our community.”

It’s part of a nationwide scheme to expand access to cricket, and has been made possible through a series of grants and capital funding from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Sport England and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

Richard Gould, Chief Executive, ECB, said: “At the ECB we are focused on breaking down barriers and making cricket the most inclusive team sport, and state-of-the-art all-weather cricket domes like this facility in Luton will be truly transformative.”

“We know from the dome already up and running in Bradford that facilities like these bring people together, open up opportunities and inspire the next generation. We’re pleased to secure Government support to be able to bring those opportunities to the people of Luton and we look forward to future collaboration.”

Richard Darwin, Chief Executive, Cricket East, said: “We are delighted to have confirmation that this world class facility will be delivered for local people in 2026. Luton loves cricket and this facility is desperately needed to keep up with demand for the game. I’d like to pay tribute to our partners, both locally and nationally, for their commitment to this project”

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive Director for Place, Sport England, added: “The construction of this new indoor dome is great news for the sport of cricket and for the people of Luton. Our investment in Luton goes far beyond the £1 million we’ve invested to build this facility. We are committed to the area, partnering and collaborating with trusted organisations and the local community, to create more opportunities for people to be active, so that the people of Luton can lead healthier lives for longer.”