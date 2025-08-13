Bloomfield bemused by inexplicable free kick decision during City loss

Yates denied the chance to open his Hatters account by official

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was left bemused with what he felt was an inexplicable decision to give his side a free kick when striker Jerry Yates was clean through on goal during the closing stages of yesterday’s Carabao Cup first round defeat at Coventry City.

The recent addition from Swansea City had been introduced midway through the second period for Lasse Nordas, when with Town still trailing 1-0 to Ellis Simms’ goal, he escaped the attentions of the hosts’ defence to go clean through on goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

However, before he could take control of the ball, referee Leigh Doughty whistled for a free kick, which most assumed would be for the Sky Blues, although it turned out that bafflingly it was awarded to the Hatters for a foul by Liam Kitching on Lamine Fanne in midfield, which saw play pulled back, preventing the forward from getting an opportunity to burst away and score his first goal for the club.

Doughty immediately put his hands up to apologise, but an incredulous Bloomfield’s thoughts were quite clear for all to see in the dug-out, as he protested with the fourth official. Speaking afterwards, the Town chief said: “It was frustrating, none more so than when Jerry Yates is through one-on-one and inexplicably gets pulled back as I think it was possibly one of the only free kicks we were given in the second half.

"We weren’t barely given a decision second half and the only one we did get, its a milli-second, Jerry’s already running through on goal and you saw my frustration. I’m so disappointed, as Jerry, I back him going through one-on-one. The boys deserved something out of the game, they’d earned an opportunity to go and create something, and yes, very frustrating.”

Fit-again defender Mark McGuinness also had words with the official in the aftermath, as asked for his opinion on the incident, he added: “It’s a difficult one. You don’t want to be screaming and shouting, it’s his decision but it was disappointing because we were through on goal and not long to go. But it’s been and gone, you can’t moan about it now, you can’t turn back time. I guess it’s a learning curve, it is what it is, I can’t stand here and be too disappointed as you can’t change it.”