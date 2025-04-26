Bloomfield urges Hatters fans to get Kenilworth Road 'bouncing' for Sky Blues clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town ready for last home game of the campaign

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has called on Town’s fans to make sure Kenilworth Road is ‘bouncing’ when his side take on Coventry City in their final home game of the season this afternoon.

The Hatters go into the contest knowing that a victory would see them move above both relegation rivals Hull City and Derby County, who take on each other at the MKM Stadium at 3pm, for a few hours at last, while even a point would be enough to move above the Rams until their outcome of their trip to East Yorkshire is known. Having witnessed Town’s home since 1905 reach the kind of volume levels he wanted during Easter Monday’s 3-1 success against Bristol City, a result that made it back-to-back wins over the Easter period, Bloomfield urged those present to do more of the same today, saying: “I want it to be bouncing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our supporters have had a lot to not cheer about, not much to cheer about this season, but we’ve given them a couple of days they’ve really enjoyed I hope recently, away from home and at home. I’m sure they’ll be turning up in full voice as when the Kenny’s bouncing it’s like no other. I’m really looking forward to feeling that, really looking forward to us as one club being united and trying to put on the best show we possibly can.”

Luton's supporters have been urged to get Kenilworth Road 'bouncing' this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Although Town’s game will be done and dusted before the other teams at the bottom get their matches underway this afternoon, asked whether they could have an unfair advantage, knowing what might be needed to ensure Luton couldn’t catch them, Bloomfield continued: “I think the game’s becoming so seven days a week now. We have football on the television, so it’s hard, how far back do you go? The week I got the job we were sat in the office and we went below the line before we kicked off the first game against Preston, because of the 12.30 games.

"It is what it is, where do you make it fair, where do you make it not fair? I understand the last game of the season, but it’s just part of the game now. All the games kick off at different times and it gives you different situations and different scenarios to go into. It’s just, the games are the games. The ones that we’ve got are our fixtures and we just have to ignore what’s going on elsewhere and make sure we approach it with the belief, the tactical understanding that we need and the mindset of the belief that we can go and win.”

With a trip to West Bromwich Albion the destination for Luton’s last game of the season a week today, Town know that two wins from these next two matches will definitely keep them in the second tier for the 2025-26 campaign. If they can make that happen, asked if it would be the best achievement in his career, Bloomfield added: “I’m not one to make irrational statements, but it would be a big achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s one I absolutely believed in when I came, it’s one I absolutely believe in that we can do now and if we can get ourselves over the line then I’ll be so proud as I was brought in to do a job and I’m loving my job. I absolutely love being here and I want to do the best I possibly can. Whatever challenges are thrown along the way, we have to embrace those and make sure we come out the other side.”