CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Hatters drop to eighth as Seagulls loanee Connolly helps Boro back into top six

Aaron Connolly was on target for Middlesbrough last night

Luton dropped a place to eighth in the Championship table last night after Middlesbrough moved into the play-off spots with a 2-0 win at Birmingham City.

The victory was Boro's first on the road since December as they took the lead through ex-Hatter loanee Aaron Connolly's close range strike on 23 minutes.

Paddy McNairn saw his penalty saved by City keeper Neil Etheridge, before Folarin Balogun made it 2-0 on the hour mark, Blues reduced to 10 men late on when Kristian Pedersen was sent off late on for a second yellow card.

It means Boro went above Luton and Sheffield Untied to sit sixth, two points above the Hatters, having played one game more.

Fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers boosted their hopes as they hit back from 1-0 down to beat struggling Derby County 3-1 at Ewood Park.

Ravel Morrison had put the Rams ahead on 29 minutes, but following the interval, Scott Wharton (53) and Tyrhys Dolan (59) put the hosts in front.

Sam Gallagher then added a third in stoppage time to seal the win as Tony Mowbray's side moved to fourth, four points above Luton having played two games more.

Second placed Bournemouth continued to stutter as they were held 1-1 by Reading at the Vitality Stadium.

Dominic Solanke put the Cherries ahead, but former Hatters loanee from last season Tom Ince, son of Royals boss Paul, equalised with seven to go.

Scott Parker's side remain in second, three points above third placed Huddersfield with two games in hand.

Despite the result, Reading slipped closer to the drop, following another win by a resurgent Barnsley side, who are now just two points behind after a 2-0 home win over Bristol City thanks to first half goals from Carlton Morris and Michal Helik.

West Bromwich Albion kept their slim play-off hopes alive too as they beat leaders Fulham 1-0 at the Hawthorns, Karlan Grant with the 64th minute winner.