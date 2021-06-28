Dee boss impressed by 'excellent' Hatters youngster during pre-season victory

Luton defender Corey Panter signs his new development deal at Kenilworth Road

Dundee boss James McPake hailed Luton defender Corey Panter's first outing in a Dee shirt as 'excellent'.

The 20-year-old, who has moved to Dens Park for pre-season training recently ahead of a possible loan move to the newly-promoted Scottish club, came on at half time of the clash against Forfar Athletic on Saturday with the scores goalless.

Dundee soon turned on the style though, as led by ex-Scottish international Charlie Adam, they scored three times in eight minutes to complete a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Speaking to the Dundee Courier after the game, when asked about Panter's performance, McPake said: "Corey was excellent at left-back.

“He’s just signed a new deal with Luton.

"We have a relationship with someone at that club and we were keen to have a look at him.