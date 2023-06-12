European suitors believed to be interested in Nottingham Forest's ex-Hatters loanee Horvath

Former Luton Town loanee Ethan Horvath could be attracting suitors from clubs in Europe as he weighs up just where his future lies next season.

The 28-year-old has just finished a highly successful loan spell at Kenilworth Road where he played 51 games in all competitions, keeping an impressive 20 clean sheets, as the Hatters reached the Premier League with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Coventry City at Wembley last month.

Horvath has now gone back to Reds though, and with former Swansea manager Steve Cooper having kept Forest in the top flight, the boss now faces a decision over his goalkeepers.

Ethan Horvath celebrates Luton's penalty shootout win over Coventry City

Turning the loan of Manchester United's Dean Henderson into a permanent deal appears the number one option, the Red Devils’ academy graduate having seen his season cut short by a thigh injury in January.

Costa Rica international Keylor Navas isn’t expected to return from his short term move from Paris Saint-Germain, which leaves Forest with 36-year-old Welsh international Wayne Hennessy, plus Horvath, who both have a year left on their deals, as their only senior keepers.

Jordan Smith is due to be released, making youngster George Shelvey the only other keeper on Forest’s books, but regarding Horvath, there are reports that Town have an option to make his deal a permanent one having reached the top flight.

The Athletic have also stated that clubs in Europe might be interested in a player who is no stranger to playing on foreign shores, having featured for Molde and Club Brugge before arriving in England.

Town chief Rob Edwards hadn’t given anything away when discussing his future back in January, Horvath brought in by his predecessor Nathan Jones last summer, as the keeper himself had ‘no idea’ what was happening when talking after Luton’s play-off success.

Team-mate James Shea has certainly been impressed with the American stopper, saying: “He’s done absolutely brilliant.

"He’s come in and what I like about Ethan is, he does his job, and he does his job very, very well.

"He’s not one of those who’s going to do the camera save, make saves look spectacular, he comes in, he does his job and I think he’s been absolutely brilliant this year.”

Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey all remain on the books at Kenilworth Road, with Town, who released Harry Isted recently, linked with moves for both free agent Asmir Begovic and Bournemouth’s Republic of Ireland international Mark Travers last week.

A poll on the Luton News Twitter page asking if Town should look to bring in Horvath saw 1,800 vote, with 52.9% stating they should.

@GrazVegas80 said: “I'd be perfectly happy whether we had Horvath or James Shea as our keeper.

“Like others in the squad, Shea has played up through the levels and never let us down.

“I'd be more than happy to trust him in the Premier League.”

@ltfc_jt: “He’s deserved it.”

@NickPates: “Like all our loans he’s has slotted into the squad and team rather well.

"He knows how the defence works and how we play.

"He has an understanding with the likes of TL and Bell, the fee isn’t going to be huge a no brainer for me.”

@dave_trill82: “If we don't we'll need to sign a number 1.”

@Banananey: “Like others I'd take him but we need at least 1 more for competition.”

@MattAquino_: “I think we can do better.

"The main reasons I'd take him would be if it's a good value deal with quick and easy negotiations, and if we are planning on bringing 4+ new players into the starting line-up - in which case having him there for the sake of consistency will probably help.”

@SinKrypto: “Out of Horvath, Drameh and Marv, Marv would be the one I’d prioritise.

"He is the shield for our defence.”

@SanjayG36029302: “If he's on a free yes but if Forest wants silly money then no.”

@Darren_JS70: “If he is on a free or available on loan I would sign him, he deserves a chance.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Torn on this one.

"Wouldn't say no but equally wouldn't be gutted if a move couldn't happen and would back us to find an as good as, if not better, alternative.”

@MISTERPDW: “Horvath was been fortunate to play in behind of an exceptional defence, very decent Championship keeper but hasn't been tested seriously that often.

“The fact that Cooper doesn't think he is good enough for the PL probably tells a tale.

"Handy back up, but no more.”

