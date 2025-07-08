Ex-Hatters' Wembley winner earns a promotion at Spurs under new boss Thomas Frank

Former goalkeeper played in Luton’s Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final victory

Former Luton goalkeeper Dean Brill has been handed a new role at Tottenham Hotspur under recently appointed manager Thomas Frank.

The 39-year-old came through the ranks with Town, playing 97 times for the Hatters where he was part of the squad who gained promotion from League One to the Championship, also between the posts as his boyhood club won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy back in April 2009, beating Scunthorpe United 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.

He left that summer though for Oldham Athletic and then had a spell at Barnet, returning to Kenilworth Road in August 2012 as he passed a century of appearances when taking the field in the 1-0 defeat to Hereford United, going on to play eight times that season, leaving again in July 2013 as he joined Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan, then heading north of the border permanently a year later.

Brill also had stints at Motherwell and Colchester, moving to Leyton Orient in July 2017 as he spent almost three years in east London, enjoying another promotion back to to the Football League, also reaching 400 senior appearances as well. While at the O’s Brill took his first step into coaching, appointed goalkeeping coach and was then named first team coach in January 2020, becoming head of goalkeeping six months later.

He left in June 2021 to become an academy goalkeeping coach with Spurs, named head of academy goalkeeping in July 2022, but with Frank leaving Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou in the dug-out last month, despite the Australian winning the Europa League last term, then Brill has been handed a new role with the first team under the Dane.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Following the recent appointment of Thomas Frank as our new Head Coach, we can now confirm the full composition of our men’s first team coaching staff ahead of the new season. We’re pleased to announce that Stuart Lewis and Dean Brill have been promoted into new roles from our Academy. Dean becomes First Team Assistant Goalkeeping Coach, having previously worked as Head of Academy Goalkeeping.”