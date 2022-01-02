Ex-Town loanee Connolly leaves Seagulls for Luton's Championship rivals Middlesbrough

Aaron Connolly during his time with the Hatters

Former Luton loan signing Aaron Connolly has joined Town's Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international had a brief spell at Kenilworth Road from January 2019 to May 2019, making two substitute appearances as the Hatters won the League One title.

He has made over 50 appearances for the Seagulls, including eight this season, but has now moved to the Riverside Stadium, becoming boss Chris Wilder' s first addition of the transfer window.

Wilder told the club's official website: "I’m delighted. It’s an area of the pitch we need to improve in terms of competition for places.

“He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times, and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country.

“He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.”

Meanwhile, Albion boss Graham Potter added: "This move represents a very good opportunity for Aaron to play more regular football.

“His opportunities here have not been as frequent as he would’ve liked this season, and the aim is that he will get more game time at Middlesbrough.

“Playing regularly will help him to continue his development, and at a club who are pushing for promotion and under a really highly regarded manager.”