FA Cup still means a lot to Hatters legend Harford despite painful memories of 1985 semi-final defeat to Everton

Hatters' legend Mick Harford goes up for a header against Wimbledon in the 1988 FA Cup semi-final

The magic of the FA Cup is most definitely alive and kicking for Hatters assistant boss Mick Harford, even if the competition carries one of the biggest disappointments of his career.

For the 62-year-old club legend was one of the players on the field when Town were in touching distance of a place in the final at Wembley twice, back in 1985 and 1988.

Firstly, they came up against Everton at Villa Park back in 1985, Harford causing problem in the Toffees area and Ricky Hill hammering a glorious strike past Neville Southall to give Luton the lead.

Then came controversy though, Harford harshly penalised for an aerial challenge and Kevin Sheedy’s low free kick creeping past Les Sealey with five minutes left to set up extra time, where Derek Mountfield's header sent Everton to the final where they lost 1-0 to Manchester United.

Three years later, Harford was in the Luton team that took on Wimbledon at White Hart Lane, volleying the Hatters in front, only to see John Fashanu make it 1-1 from the spot, with Dennis Wise sending the Dons trough where they famously defeated Liverpool.

Both Harford, who scored nine goals in the FA Cup for the Hatters, and Luton, did have their moment of glory a few weeks later, beating Arsenal 3-2 in the Littlewoods Cup Final, but on the most famous cup competition, he said: “One hundred percent, the FA Cup means a lot to me.

“One of the biggest disappointments of my career was in the semi-final.

"I played in two but the biggest one was at Villa Park when we lost to Everton late in the game.

"It was really disappointing, as we had a great season.

“I played in another semi-final against Wimbledon at White Hart Lane, so I’ve had some good times in the competition and loved being part of it.

"Unfortunately, I never got to an FA Cup final but partook in two semi-finals and scored a lot of goals in the FA Cup.

“The third round is still special, especially to us older people. It’s massive in my football calendar.”

Since Harford hung up his boots, the Hatters have endured more than most clubs, falling out of the Football League in 2009 when he was at the helm, spending five seasons in non league, before climbing back up to the Championship.

On whether that makes them better equipped when facing Harrogate Town in the third round this afternoon, themselves recently plying their trade in the National League and National League North, he said: “We’ll 100 per cent give Harrogate the respect they deserve.

"I’ve been back in over the last three or four days at the training ground and the staff and players are preparing really well for the game.

“We know their strengths and their weaknesses and we know they’re a well-organised and well-drilled outfit.

“The manager’s (Simon Weaver) been there for a long time and he’s had some amazing success with that football team.