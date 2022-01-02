Foxes midfielder Dewsbury-Hall labels new contract for Luton boss Jones as 'massive'

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates with manager Nathan Jones last season

Ex-Hatters loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has declared the news that Luton manager Nathan Jones has signed a new long-term deal at the club as 'massive.'

The 23-year-old played 40 games for Town when on loan at Kenilworth Road last term from Leicester City, scoring three goals and winning a host of awards at the end of season awards do, including the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy, Junior Supporters Player of the Season, Internet Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

Dewsbury-Hall has since returned to the King Power Stadium and has made 17 appearances for the Foxes this term, scoring his maiden goal in the Europa League, with a full Premier League debut as well.