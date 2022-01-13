Hatters boss: Absolutely no truth in speculation over a move for Wigan winger Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones in action for Northern Ireland earlier this season

Luton are definitely not one of the clubs looking to sign Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones during the transfer window according to manager Nathan Jones.

The Hatters were linked by TEAMtalk with the Northern Ireland international this week, who started out at Middlesbrough, also having spells with Kilmarnock and Rangers before joining the Latics in August 2021.

The 27-year-old has made just nine appearances so far in the third tier though, with three of them from the start, and although Jones was happy to admit an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson, poured cold water on any other speculation.

He said: “We’re not in for masses.

"Elliot Anderson for example was one that for over three windows we’ve monitored and we’ve enquired about his availability, and he’s not available, so no problem.

"He was injured in the last window when we enquired about his availability, not that we wanted to sign him, but what they’re looking to do with him, so there’s a lot of conversations that need to happen before we actually sign someone.

"But Jordan Jones, absolute not. Not because we don’t like him, but we’re not looking in that area.

"You could name a load, but there's not many if I'm honest that we’re looking at and not many names that has gone 'bang.'