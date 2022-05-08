Hatters chief reveals Hull keeper has cancelled his honeymoon to feature in Luton's play-off bid

Luton boss Nathan Jones has hailed the commitment from goalkeeper Matt Ingram after revealing the emergency loan signing from Hull City has cancelled his honeymoon to play a full part in the Hatters’ play-off challenge.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract with the Tigers this summer, got married to wife Amelia last year, and had been due to go away to the Maldives, only to delay the trip for 12 months due to Covid.

However, yesterday’s 1-0 win over Reading, means that Luton have extended their season for another two matches at least, facing Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals, before a hopeful final at Wembley on May 29.

Town keeper Matt Ingram rolls the ball out against Reading

Speaking afterwards, Jones felt it embodies the spirit within his squad at Kenilworth Road, even from temporary additions, saying: “He cancelled his honeymoon, if he had any sense he’d have cancelled his wedding, but he’s in a wonderful place, so we’re delighted for him.

“I just wanted to emphasis the fact that what a wonderful thing that he does something he hasn't got to do, to come in and have the opportunity to play in play-offs.

"I was fortunate enough to play in three play-offs, some don’t get that opportunity.

"To be able to do that, just shows the commitment to us and that's a loan player, so fantastic.

“That’s what this club is built on.

"I remember when some sides were down the bottom and we were down the bottom (in 2020), I spoke to all our players and loan players and players that were out of contract, ‘do you want to continue to play for this football club during this thing as you’re risking injury?’

"And 99.9 per cent did, because there was only one who wanted to go back to his parent club, and everyone else played.

"Other clubs didn't do that, other clubs had big players pull out, so they didn't want to get injured as they were going to go for a big move.

"But this club is built on things like that and that is why is we were in the position we are.”

Following nightmare first outing for the club last Monday when he shipped seven at Craven Cottage, Ingram had a far happier time of it yesterday.

He wasn’t tested a great deal, but made two smart stops from Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison in either half, with his handling and kicking positive too as Luton kept a 19th clean sheet of the league season.