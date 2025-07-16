Hatters could be in the running to sign exciting Seagulls teenager

Doyle reportedly on the radar for Town

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town are rumoured to be attempting to bring Brighton & Hove Albion’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Kamari Doyle to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old started his career at Southampton, playing three times for the club in the EFL Trophy as a 16-year-old, while the 2021-22 season saw him feature 15 times in the U18s Premier League, scoring 10 goals with seven assists, also playing 15 times in the Premier League 2 where he added four assists. Doyle then impressed in the 2022-23 campaign too, as he scored three times in the FA Youth Cup, with seven goals and six assists in 13 Premier League 2 matches, plus two in two in the U18 Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring three in four Premier League 2 matches, Doyle also made his Premier League debut in May 2023 against Brighton in a 3-1 loss, before being signed by the Seagulls in January 2024. There, he played seven times in the Premier League 2, scoring once, sent out on loan to League One side Exeter City for the start of the 2024-25 campaign, making 24 appearances for the Grecians, scoring four goals.

Kamari Doyle in action for Crawley Town last season - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, he was then recalled to the Amex Stadium and joined League Two Crawley Town for the rest of the campaign in January, going on to feature 21 times for the Red Devils, with 15 starts, scoring seven goals including a double in the 4-0 victory at Rotherham United. With Brighton expected to send the midfielder, who has played for England at U17 to U20 level, out on loan once more this term, Football League World are reporting that Luton, along with their third tier rivals Barnsley, Reading and Wycombe Wanderers, are all interested in acquiring his services.