Hatters fans vote to include Pereira in Luton's 25-man Championship squad

Town winger Dion Pereira gets away against Hitchin Town recently

Luton supporters have voted to give Dion Pereira a place in the Hatters’ 25-man squad for the upcoming Championship season.

The 23-year-old impressed once more in the 2-0 victory at Peterborough United on Wednesday evening, as he continues to be given plenty of minutes in the pre-season campaign by boss Nathan Jones.

The manager has started previously that another loan spell may be required by the former Atlanta United player, who finished last term with League Two Bradford City.

After first team coach Alan Sheehan described him as a ‘bums off seats kind of player,’ who did ‘really, really well,' the Luton News asked fans on Twitter whether they would keep Pereira this season or let him move out on loan.

Almost 1,000 voted with 71.3% stating he should be in Town’s squad, 28.7% feeling he should be sent out once more.

Writing on Twitter @gezprioruk said: “Will give us something extra, give the lad a go.”

@slbhatter: “I would like to see him included, assuming that we have enough u21 players we want in the squad as they won't have to be registered.

"If we don't and he won't get the minutes then a league 1 loan.”

@danlukeashby: “Loaned out to league 1 won’t get the minutes he needs to progress if he stays with us.”

@MISTERPDW: “If there wasn't a limit on number of players in the squad, would keep him.

"But as we could with another centre half, it might be that Pereira is sacrificed.

"Not literally. There's a very good player there.

"But hard to see him getting regular game time with us, this season.”

@mikedoney: “Personally I would keep him in and send Muskwe out and get a centre half in.”

@LTFC_Dave: “I'm going to sit on the fence for once. But it depends how much he's going to feature.

"If NJ sees him as a 'gamechanger' then keep him in the squad.

“If he's only going to get 10 minutes a month then loan him out and get another 30 games under his belt.”