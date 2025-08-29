Hatters keeper hoping for some more 'ups' after extending Town stint

Long-serving Shea signs new contract with Luton

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton goalkeeper James Shea is hoping he will get to experience some more ups in his time with the Hatters after signing a new deal with the club yesterday.

The 34-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2017 when Town were then a League Two outfit, as they won promotion straight away, finishing in second place, Shea taking over from Marek Stech for the final eight games of the campaign. The ex-Arsenal stopper then quickly won his place in the starting XI the following season, as Town went straight through League One, eventually winning the title under the stewardship of Mick Harford, the keeper winning the Golden Glove award with 19 clean sheets from his 46 outings in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, Shea saw Luton complete the Great Escape to stay in the Championship once Nathan Jones had returned as manager, before having one unsuccessful attempt at the play-offs, then experiencing a day that no Town fan will ever forget, reaching the play-off final to beat Coventry City on penalties at Wembley to become a Premier League club for the first time in their history.

Hatters keepers James Shea - pic: Liam Smith

Although Town were only in the top flight for one solitary year, Shea was able to make his debut in the last 20 minutes of the final game of the season against Fulham, when he replaced Thomas Kaminski to a wonderful ovation from the Kenilworth Road faithful. From there the rollercoaster which had previously only been going one way, has been on something of a downwards curve, suffering successive relegations when finishing in the bottom three of the Championship last term which sees them back in League One this year.

Discussing his desire to get Town climbing back up the football echelon having extended his stay, Shea told the Hatters’ official website: “I’m really happy to get it done, all sorted and just to carry on the journey and just to be here for another few years, I'm over the moon. It’s been a long journey, I signed as a number two in League Two so to come through to where we are now has been some journey. The ups and the downs, I’ve loved every single minute of it and hopefully there's a few more ups coming.”

Looking back at making the decision to actually move to Bedfordshire all those years ago, having been made a free agent when he was released by AFC Wimbledon after 112 appearances in three years for the Dons, Shea continued: “I remember signing, my agent rang me up and said Luton are looking for a number two, and I had nothing at the time, so I thought I'd take that. I came and met Nath and pretty much signed straight away and it was the best decision I ever made coming here. I was gutted when I got let go by AFC Wimbledon but everything happens for a reason and in hindsight it was the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Shea, who has clocked up 111 appearances during his stay, hasn’t featured as much as he would have wanted over the past few years, as following his serious knee injury in April 2022, has only managed five outings, with just three of them from start, he has a reflective look on his Town career, adding: "It's tough (not playing) don't get me wrong, but I always go back to when I was at Harrow Borough.

"If you had said to me you’d be part of a Championship squad, be in the Premier League, I would have said never in a million years. So I always go back to that and I think, just keep working and you never know what's going to happen. If I keep my head down, work hard and see where it gets me and if I get a chance, make sure I’m ready, that's all I can do. I wish I could have played more, but to be at a club for 10 years, it doesn’t happen very often. So if I do get there (10 years), it’s something I’ll cherish as to be a part of this journey has been incredible.”