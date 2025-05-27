Hatters midfielder is called up by Norway for World Cup qualifiers

Aasgaard could face both Italy and Estonia

Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has been called up to the Norway squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Estonia next month.

The 23-year-old, who made his senior international debut when starting the 5-0 victory in Moldova during the last round of matches, grabbing a goal and an assist, has kept his place in a group that also contains Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Norway will host Italy at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Friday, June 6 and then visit Estonia in Tallinn on Monday, June 9 as they are looking to build on their good start to Group I, sitting top with six points from six, also triumphing 4-2 in Israel.

Discussing the games, head coach Ståle Solbakken said: “We have had a good start, and with a win against Italy now, things are looking good. The games have to be played and there is a lot that has to go right, but it is possible. Italy has some very good players, they come with the two top scorers in Serie A. They are powerful at the top, but we also have a very solid attacking line.”

Aasgaard’s call-up comes just a few weeks after Solbakken had warned him that he would find it ‘difficult’ to be selected if playing in League One with the Hatters this term. Despite impressing with two goals in his 17 appearances, the January transfer window signing from Wigan Athletic was unable to prevent Luton being relegated from the Championship as they finished third bottom, Hull City ultimately staying up at their expense.

It led Solbakken, who was once in charge of a second tier Wolverhampton Wanderers side that were knocked out of the FA Cup in 2013 by Luton when Town were in the Conference, to say: “Luton were in a difficult situation when Thelo changed clubs, but it goes without saying that it is difficult to play for the national team if you play in League One. He knows this.

"There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively. He is one of many players who are in the water crust. He has made his debut, and did well there. He has been on the U-national team for several years, so Thelo is not a player we have only become aware of now.”