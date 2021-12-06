Hatters to host Harrogate Town in FA Cup third round

Hatters have a home draw in the FA Cup third round

Luton will face Harrogate Town for the first time in their history after the two sides were paired in the FA Cup third round this evening.

The Sulphurites reached League Two in August 2020 after beating Notts County in the National League play-off final, finishing 17th in their first campaign in the Football League last term.

Simon Weaver's side are currently seventh in the table with eight wins from 19 games, and have already knocked out non-league Wrexham and League One Portsmouth at Fratton Park to reach this stage of the competition.