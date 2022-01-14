Jones unlikely to stand in Lee's way if Charlton want to make attacker's move permanent

Elliot Lee in action for Charlton Athletic

Luton chief Nathan Jones would be unlikely to stand in the way of Elliot Lee' s switch to Charlton Athletic if the League One side want to turn the attacker's loan move into permanent one.

The 27-year-old moved to the Valley back in August, and has made a real impact since joining, playing 23 games and scoring three goals, even getting his own song from the Addicks supporters too.

Lee had been signed by Jones back in July 2017, for his second spell at Kenilworth Road after a temporary stint under John Still in 2015, and played an important role in the club’s rise to the Championship, scoring 12 times as the Hatters won the League One title.

He didn't feature much under previous boss Graeme Jones, but was brought back into the side when Jones returned as manager in May 2020, with a crucial goal at Huddersfield as the Hatters dramatically survived relegation from the Championship.

Last term, Lee was restricted to just 16 appearances and one goal for the Luton, spending the second half of the campaign with Oxford United.

Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson has previously spoken about signing Lee permanently telling the Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust back in November: "We will start discussions with and about Elliot Lee soon.

"He is a player I really like and he loves playing here."

When asked if a move away would happen during the transfer window, Jones said: “He’s done fantastic for them and if they want to continue to do that then there’s a conversation to be had.

“I spoke to their manager on a different subject the other day and asked him how Elliot was doing and he really likes him.

“We know Elliot’s a fantastic footballer, we didn’t necessarily want to get rid of Elliot, but Elliot’s, in the best possible way, very impatient, he wants to play every game.

“If you can’t guarantee him then he would like those guarantees, so that’s why we allowed him to go on loan.

“But we have the utmost respect for him as he’s someone that’s a lovely nightmare to have.

“He’s a constant pain if he’s not playing, but the right type of pain, so we don’t mind that.

“But we made a decision and it’s been good for him and we’re pleased as he’s done very well for us.

"He works so hard and the way he is, he’s great around the place, so we’re delighted that he’s doing well.