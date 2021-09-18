LOAN WATCH: Beckwith starts as nine-man Magpies are beaten by Hatters

Luton youngster Sam Beckwith

Hatters midfielder Sam Beckwith made his full debut for Maidenhead United as they had two players sent off when losing 2-0 at home to Stockport County in the National League on Tuesday night.

The teenager had made just one appearance off the bench since arriving at York Road, but was in from the start as Alan Devonshire's side were looking to pick up a first point this month.

County had the lead on 18 minutes though, Will Collar finding John Rooney who slotted the ball into the corner.

Maidenhead responded well, but the hosts were then hit with a red card midway through the half as Remy Clerima was dismissed for an off the ball incident.

The visitors took control and in the second period, doubled their lead just after the hour mark, Liam Kitching's corner nodded in by Alex Reid.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed in the 75th minute as on-loan Reading goalkeeper James Holden, a former Luton youth team player, was sent off for clipping Reid as he raced through.

Town striker Elliot Lee played 90 minutes as Charlton lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham in League One on Saturday.

Matty Blair scored on six minutes, before Taylor Perry made it 2-0 moments after the half hour.

Jonathan Leko pulled one back in the second half, but the Addicks couldn't equalise.

Defender Peter Kioso came on after 69 minutes as MK Dons defeated Portsmouth, also in League One.

The hosts scored the only goal moments after Kioso's arrival, Ethan Robson with the winner.

Midfielder Jake Peck was a late substitute as Concord Rangers drew 2-2 at Maidstone United in National League South.