Luton boss insists new deal at Kenilworth Road shows commitment from both parties

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his new long-term contract at the club shows a real commitment between both himself and the club moving forwards.

It was announced on New Year’s Day that the Welshman had put pen to paper on a deal at Kenilworth Road that would run to the end of the 2026-27 campaign, with Town aiming to be in their new home at Power Court by that time.

Jones is now in his second stint in charge of Luton, following a spell away as Stoke City chief, but he insists that the recent news, plus his ambition to take the club forward, will prevent that from happening again.

He said: “I think it was October time that we had the initial conversations and so I’m really, really proud and really delighted.

“I want to be here long term, the club have shown that they would like me to be as well, so it’s a contract that give us both peace of mind, both security.

"As to break that contract is one, it would be silly, but two, it would be very difficult on both parties.

"So it shows that there’s real commitment on both sides to work together and move forward and to take the club forward and that’s all I want.

"I’ve got a wonderful job here, we’ve got a wonderful environment and culture and we are aligned from top to bottom.

"So for me to be one of the spearheads to take the club forward and to have this commitment from the club, I’m very proud to have.

"It’s good to have signed it, but it doesn’t change my job, doesn’t change the way I go about my work, it just gives myself and my family a little bit more security.

"It also says that we are committed to what we want to do here and all parties have signed that.”

The news was welcomed by both players and fans alike, with Sonny Bradley, Admiral Muskwe and former Hatter Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all expressing their joy at the announcement.

It was the same among supporters too, which was something that the boss, who already had decent chunk of his original contract remaining, was happy to hear, as he added: “When it was offered to me it was an absolute no-brainer for me in terms of everything.

“I’m really happy here, happy with how things are going and for me to commit my future, for me and my family, is very important.

“I still had two and a half, or three years left on my contract anyway but to sign that with not just the security it gives both parties but the trust the board and Gary have shown in me, and the response from the fans, that makes me very proud.