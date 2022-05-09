Luton defender named in FIFA 22 EFL Team of the Season

Luton Town defender Kal Naismith has been named in the EA Sports FIFA 22 EFL Team of the Season.

It caps an excellent 24 hours for the 30-year-old, who also won Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust 2021/22 awards evening on Sunday night.

Naismith has had a superb campaign for the Hatters, with two goals in 42 league outings, including a spectacular strike against Bournemouth in January, also grabbing seven assists too.

He joins a 15-man squad, that contains seven Championship, five League One and three League One players, partnering Northampton’s Jon Guthrie in defence.

Full squad

Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle).

Wingbacks: Djed Spence (Middlesbrough); Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers).

Town defender Kal Naismith

Centre halves: Kal Naismith (Luton Town); Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town).

Holding midfielder: Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).

Central midfielder: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

Attacking midfielders: John Swift (Reading); Andreas Weimann (Bristol City); Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

Wingers: Harry Wilson (Fulham); Scott Twine (MK Dons).