Town head to the City Ground

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton have been drawn away to Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

The Hatters took on the Reds last term in a top flight contest at the City Ground, as despite trailing 2-0 with seven minutes to go, Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo were both on target to earn Town a 2-2 draw. Town have played Forest three times in the FA Cup, none more famous than the actual final back in May 1959, when Luton were beaten 2-1, Dave Pacey scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also were paired together in the third round of the 1970-71 competition, Malcolm Macdonald netting in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, as although he then bagged a hat-trick in the replay at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters lost out 4-3. Town’s most recent game against their East Midlands opponents in the FA Cup was a second round contest at home in December 2007, Calvin Andrew with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 triumph.

Elijah Adebayo scores Luton's late leveller at Nottingham Forest last season - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Full draw: AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion; Arsenal v Manchester United; Aston Villa v West Ham United; Birmingham City v Lincoln City; Brentford v Plymouth Argyle; Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers; Chelsea v Morecambe; Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday; Crystal Palace v Stockport County; Everton v Peterborough United; Exeter City v Oxford United; Fulham v Watford; Hull City v Doncaster Rovers; Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers; Leeds United v Harrogate Town; Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers; Leyton Orient v Derby County; Liverpool v Accrington Stanley; Manchester City v Salford City; Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic; Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers; Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge; Newcastle United v Bromley; Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion; Nottingham Forest v Luton Town; Preston North End v Charlton Athletic; Reading v Burnley; Sheffield United v Cardiff City; Southampton v Swansea City; Sunderland v Stoke City; Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur; Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth.