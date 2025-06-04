Luton FA Cup hero joins his hometown Eagles on a free transfer

Defender Taylor signs for Bedford Town

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton defender Greg Taylor has joined newly-promoted National League North side Bedford Town on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old, who was born in Bedford, joined the Hatters back in November 2011 from Darlington. He went on to play 43 times in total, scoring once, including featuring in the memorable FA Cup fourth round triumph at Norwich City in January 2013, when Town, then a non-league side, knocked the Premier League Canaries out of the competition at Carrow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor fell out of favour under then manager Paul Buckle though, with a loan spell at Mansfield in March 2013, leaving for Cambridge United in June 2013. The left-footed defender racked up well over 350 appearances during his decade at the Abbey Stadium, before a free transfer switch to Woking in July 2023, also heading to King’s Lynn Town in January 2024, where he had spent the last 18 months, playing 42 times and scoring four goals.

Greg Taylor celebrates Luton's 1-0 win at Norwich in 2013 - pic: Hatters Heritage

He is now back with his hometown side after agreeing a one year contract, as Eagles boss Lee Bircham said: “Goes without saying I am delighted to get Greg done and dusted. From the very first meeting we had I felt Greg wanted to get stuck in with us as much as we wanted to get him over the line. It was really refreshing and easy. Absolutely no hiding from it, Greg is a massive signing for us.

"One that I’m sure will surprise a few. His career to date has been nothing short of exceptional and also has the vital National League North experience that we’ll need from the last two seasons, playing nearly 50 times in helping King's Lynn reach the play-off semi-finals. It's an added bonus for Eagles that Greg is from Bedford and lives in Bedford, so it just gives it that extra special feel to him signing for the club. On top of that, he is a lovely fella and will be huge for the tight changing room we already have.”