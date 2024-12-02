Luton Town are ball number 21 for FA Cup third round draw

The Hatters will find out their opponents this evening

Luton Town will be ball number 21 for this evening’s FA Cup third round draw.

The Hatters, who were knocked out by eventual finalists Manchester City in round four last term, going down 6-2 at Kenilworth Road, could come up against one of just two remaining non-league clubs after Tamworth beat Burton Albion on penalties, while Dagenham & Redbridge defeated AFC Wimbledon in the two main shocks of the second round.

The draw will take place at Old Trafford from 7pm and will be shown live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with four-time FA Cup winner Mark Hughes and former Aston Villa forward Dion Dublin picking out the balls. The matches will then take place over the weekend that includes Saturday, 11 January.

Ball numbers: 1, AFC Bournemouth; 2, Arsenal; 3, Aston Villa; 4, Blackburn Rovers; 5, Brentford; 6, Brighton & Hove Albion; 7, Bristol City; 8, Burnley; 9, Cardiff City; 10, Chelsea; 11, Coventry City; 12, Crystal Palace; 13, Derby County; 14, Everton; 15, Fulham; 16, Hull City; 17, Ipswich Town; 18, Leeds United; 19, Leicester City; 20, Liverpool; 21, Luton Town; 22, Manchester City; 23, Manchester United; 24, Middlesbrough; 25, Millwall; 26, Newcastle United; 27, Norwich City; 28, Nottingham Forest; 29, Oxford United; 30, Plymouth Argyle; 31, Portsmouth; 32, Preston North End; 33, Queens Park Rangers; 34, Sheffield United; 35, Sheffield Wednesday; 36, Southampton; 37, Stoke City; 38, Sunderland; 39, Swansea City; 40, Tottenham Hotspur; 41, Watford; 42, West Bromwich Albion; 43, West Ham United; 44, Wolverhampton Wanderers; 45, Salford City; 46, Charlton Athletic; 47, Exeter City; 48, Leyton Orient; 49, Bristol Rovers; 50, Dagenham & Redbridge; 51, Accrington Stanley; 52, Lincoln City; 53, Tamworth; 54, Birmingham City; 55, Mansfield Town; 56, Peterborough United; 57, Stockport County; 58, Wycombe Wanderers; 59, Morecambe; 60, Bromley; 61, Doncaster Rovers; 62, Reading; 63, Harrogate Town; 64, Wigan Athletic.