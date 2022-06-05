Luton Town ‘bid’ for Borussia Dortmund talent, Preston North End want Newcastle keeper

Image: PA Wire.

With memories of suffering play-off heartache now firmly behind him, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is turning his attention towards an intriguing summer in the transfer market.

The Hatters boss has already delivered a statement of intest by insisting he wants to ‘push boundaries’ when it comes to adding to his squad during the close-season.

Speaking last month, he said: “We’ll get stronger, we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ve got all those eight (injured players) to come back into the squad, to be fit and ready to start again.

“We want another crack at this. We want to add more quality to the squad, more competitiveness, everything.

“We have to push boundaries and now we’ve created expectations. It might not be possible, but we want to recruit. Our squad will be better, come June 23 than it is now. I’m convinced of that. We go again.”

A whole host of names have been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road recently and one intriguing new name has cropped up over the last few days.