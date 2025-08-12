Much-changed Luton suffer Carabao Cup first round exit at Coventry City

Carabao Cup first round: Coventry City 1 Luton Town 0

Luton Town's foray into the Carabao Cup was ended at the first hurdle as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Championship side Coventry City this evening.

Having promised he would make some changes after starting the season with back-to-back League One wins, and promotion to the Championship an absolute must, Bloomfield stuck to his word, altering the entire side, as he gave debuts to summer signings Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall. Also getting a first start was academy graduate Christian Chigozie who had been on the bench for Town in the Premier League and is incredibly highly thought of by those at Kenilworth Road.

James Shea was given the gloves in place of Josh Keeley, while Zack Nelson and Lamine Fanne took over in midfield as Lasse Nordas and Cauley Woodrow formed a new-look strike partnership. Despite the nature of the XI, up against a far stronger City team, Town made a bright start, Kodua bursting away through the middle of the pitch and finding Fanne to his right, the midfielder cutting on to his left foot and shooting, only to see it blocked away.

Luton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Coventry City this evening - pic: Alex Morton/Getty Images

City then might have done better on six minutes, a through ball beating Tom Holmes, and sending Ellis Simms away, but with Mark McGuinness trying to get back and apply the pressure, he dragged tamely wide. Luton then enjoyed some decent territory as Fanne picked up a loose ball and tore away, getting into the box before once again seeing his effort deflected.

With Bramall escaping away on the left, he then won a corner that ex-Sky Blues midfielder Liam Walsh sent in, as Woodrow glanced a header just the wrong side of the post. On 20 minutes, the forward then picked up possession after good work by Fanne and had a crack from distance which saw Ben Wilson rather uncomfortably parry away, before he cleverly disguised a pass through to Nordas who tried to slide and hook it in, failing to make any kind of serious connection.

City looked dangerous when they went forward themselves, a cross from the right volleyed into the ground and over by Simms, before Holmes prevented a certain goal, getting his body in the way of Kai Andrews' close range attempt. A fairly open contest saw Bramall picked out by Holmes' excellent pass to find Woodrow whose attempt was charged down to Walsh just outside the box, the midfielder not having his finest moment, dragging woefully off target.

With Bramall having not played any minutes at all since last season, the former Portsmouth player’s debut was ended at the break, replaced by Nigel Lonwijk as Luton continued to play the better football, Fanne sliding Kodua through as his cross was cleared behind for a corner. The deadlock was then broken out of nothing really with 57 minutes on the clock as Town’s defence switched off for the first time and were punished, Raphael advancing and finding Wright, who had lost McGuinness, his cross-shot beating Shea, tapped in from a couple of yards by the unmarked Simms.

Town responded by bringing on Jake Richards for his first appearance, while Mill Alli came on too, as they were quickly followed by Josh Phillips and Jerry Yates. It almost led to an instant leveller, Alli's cross cleared as far as Nelson some 20 yards out, but unlike last term when he netted an absolute screamer at QPR in this competition, he lofted harmlessly over the bar.

The hosts also rung the changes though, bringing on experienced campaigners like Jack Rudoni, Matt Grimes, Tatsuhrio Sakamoto and Brandon Thomas-Asante, with Rudoni almost adding a second from a free kick on 76 minutes, Shea saving brilliantly down to his right. The Hatters were controversially denied a clear chance to equalise with seven to go, as Yates burst clean through on goal, only for referee Leight Doughty to whistle and pull the play back, awarding a free kick to the Hatters, a decision that left Bloomfield incredulous.

Simms then should have put the tie beyond doubt moments later, but wasted the chance to double to his tally, sidefooting over, as he also prodded wide after an impressive Rudoni burst. During four minutes of stoppage time, the visitors threatened to force a penalty shootout, as Walsh's blast was deflected behind for a corner that saw Shea come up, but the delivery was met by McGuinness and then flicked over the top by Richards.

Sky Blues: Ben Wilson, Bobby Thomas (Liam Kitching 46), Jamie Allen, Ellis Simms, Haji Wright (Jack Rudoni 63), Raphael (Brandon Thomas-Asante 75), Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jake Bidwell (C), Victor Torp (Matt Grimes 63), Miguel Brau, Kai Andrews (Tatsuhrio Sakamoto 63). Subs not used: Brad Collins, Milan Van Ewijk, Justin Obikwu, Callum Perry.

Hatters: James Shea, Gideon Kodua (Jake Richards 59), Mark McGuinness (C), Christian Chigozie, Tom Holmes (Josh Phillips 63), Cohen Bramall (Nigel Lonwijk 46), Liam Walsh, Lamine Fanne, Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordas (Jerry Yates 64), Cauley Woodrow (Milli Alli 59). Subs not used: Josh Keeley, Mads Andersen, Jordan Clark, George Saville. Booked: Holmes 40. Referee: Leigh Doughty. Attendance: 10,536.