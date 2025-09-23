On-loan Luton youngster Luker grabs three assists in just 19 minutes for Magpies

Town midfielder on form during Notts County victory

Luton midfielder Jayden Luker gained three assists for Notts County in just 19 minutes as the Magpies beat Crawley Town 4-0 in League Two on Saturday.

Scott Robertson opened the scoring in the first half, before Luker was introduced in the 67th minute along with Tyrees Hall, as within four minutes the pair linked up superbly, Luker cutting the ball back to the Tottenham Hotspur loanee who grabbed his first senior goal for the club. Luker then had his second assist four minutes later, as he found Alassana Jatta inside the area, the Gambian powering home his first goal of the season from a tight angle, before he set up his third in stoppage time, showing some terrific footwork and balance to tee up Hall again, who stroked into the bottom corner.

Discussing the two substitutes, boss Martin Paterson said: “The reason they're here is because they're good players and it's the right time to introduce them. It's the right time to get them training properly in intensity as the pleasing thing for me was that we pressed all the way through to 94 minutes.”

Jayden Luker bagged three assists for Notts County at the weekend - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Striker Cauley Woodrow started as Wycombe Wanderers beat Northampton Town 2-0 in what was new Chairboys manager Michael Duff’s first match in charge. The Hatters attacker went close with a curling attempt, before ex-Luton winger Fred Onyedinma headed wide on what was his 400th senior career appearance.

Dan Harvie opened the scoring for the hosts on 17 minutes, as Woodrow’s header was then saved, while just after the hour mark, Ewan Henderson’s low cross reached the Town striker, who curled a difficult opportunity wide. The hosts were finally able to grab a second through George Abbott, as Woodrow might have added a third only to send his attempt off target.

Attacker Taylan Harris came off the bench for the final 20 minutes as Tranmere Rovers lost 4-2 at Walsall. Evan Weir put the hosts in front on nine minutes, as although Joe Ironside levelled, Weir had his second on the stroke of half time. In the second period, Daniel Kanu put the hosts 3-1 in front, as the Luton forward then came on, Billy Blacker pulling another back, only for Albert Adomah to secure the points in injury time.

Winger Ethon Archer played for an hour as Cheltenham lost 3-0 at home to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, a match that saw Robins manager Michael Flynn lose his job. The visitors led through Will Sutton 38 minutes, before once Archer was substituted, Luke Hannant netted from the penalty spot and Joe Quigley completed the scoring.

Striker Oli Lynch came on as a second half substitute as Tamworth beat Yeovil Town 1-0 in their National League contest on Saturday. The forward was introduced on 68 minutes, as moments later the hosts scored the only goal of the game when Kennedy Digie found the net. Lynch was on target for the Lambs a few days earlier, when they beat Everton’s U21s side 2-1 in their National League Cup Group C game, the 20-year-old tapping home the winner in the final five minutes.

Young attacker Tate Xavier-Jones came on as a late substitute for lowly Airdrieonians as they held second-placed Raith Rovers to a goalless draw in their Scottish Championship clash at the weekend, as did Sam Anderson for Dungannon Swifts in their 2-1 Northern Irish Premier League victory over Cliftonville.