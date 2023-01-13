Allan Campbell celebrates his magnificent strike against West Bromwich Albion last season

If you want to see a new manager bounce then cast your eye no further than West Bromwich Albion.

Former boss Steve Bruce had cut an increasingly forlorn figure at the Baggies this season, as unable to win the club promotion back to the Premier League last season, they had won just one league game from their opening 13 matches.

Eight draws and four defeats meant they were languishing down in 22nd place, the board finally losing patience after a goalless draw with the Hatters in October, largely unsurprising following the toxic atmosphere that enveloped the stadium once the former Sunderland and Newcastle manager made some late substitutions.

They immediately beat Reading 2-0, before two more defeats until Carlos Corberan took over, the Spaniard having impressed when leading Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-offs last term, beating Luton in the semi-final before defeated by Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Beaten in his opening match in charge at home to Sheffield United, since then it has been a complete turnaround in form.

Blackpool left empty-handed after a 1-0 loss, Corberan going on to win the next four as well, seeing off QPR, Stoke, Sunderland and Rotherham, only conceding once in that time.

A 1-0 defeat at Coventry only briefly halted the momentum, the Baggies swiftly starting another three game winning run by getting the better of Bristol City, Preston and Reading, clean sheets in all three contests, meaning they have been breached just twice in the last nine outings.

A much-changed side did see the Baggies draw 3-3 with National League side Chesterfield in the FA Cup, but it's the league with the attentions lie this season, as Albion have climbed significantly to sit ninth in the Championship, just one point behind Luton.

The stunning form saw Corberan nominated for the January Manager of the Month award, which eventually went to Burnley's Vincent Kompany, with goalkeeper Alex Palmer also missing out on the Player of the Month honour to Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom.

Corberan's managerial skills are also apparently interesting sides already in the top flight, with reports this week stating West ham are keeping tabs on the 39-year-old, with current boss David Moyes under growing pressure at the London Stadium.

In terms of the transfer window, it has been a quiet one for Albion so far, the club recalling a number of their on-loan players in Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth), Quevin Castro (Notts County), Rayhaan Tulloch (Rochdale) and Jamie Andrews (Yeovi).

They have allowed goalkeeper Ronnie Hollingshead to join Hednesford Town while striker Young striker Mo Faal has extended his loan spell at National League North side AFC Fylde until the end of the season.

Team news: Luton will be without Luke Freeman for a number of weeks now after the midfielder underwent groin surgery.

Jordan Clark and Tom Lockyer are both back, but Sonny Bradley (knee), Fred Onyedinma (groin) and Henri Lansbury (thigh) remain out, with James Shea and Glen Rea sidelined for the long term.

The visitors are without leading scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante after he was given a three match ban by the FA for a violent conduct change during the recent FA Cup clash.

Defender Kyle Bartley is also out with a quad injury, while Kean Bryan is missing with a knee problem.

Man in the middle: Josh Smith - has taken 19 games so far this season, showing 93 yellows, at an average of just under five per match, plus three red cards.

Has officiated one Luton fixture, the 2-0 victory over Blackburn back in September.

The previous season he had 37 matches, with 143 yellows and five reds, taking two Town games, the 3-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge United and the 2-1 home defeat to QPR.

Prior to that, refereed Luton's 4-0 defeat at Cardiff in November 2020 as he has been promoted quickly from his first season in the National League back in 2018-19.

Referee's assistants are Graham Kane and Akil Howson, with the fourth official Ollie Yates

In charge: Carlos Corberban - 39-year-old Spaniard, who had a brief playing career with Valencia CF’s reserves, but retired at the age of just 23 to pursue his ambitions within coaching.

Started out at Villarreal CF's C and B-teams as a fitness coach, heading to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad a year later.

In July 2013, he returned home to become manager of AD Alcorcón's Juvenil A squad, leaving six months later, as he headed back to Saudi Arabia, appointed assistant at Al-Nassr FC.

Earned his first senior managerial role in November 2016 when he took over at Cypriot First Division club Doxa Katokopias FC, but only lasted three months, becoming head coach of top tier team Ermis Aradippou in January 2017, guiding them to seventh.

Moved to England when named Leeds United U23 boss in June 2017, promoted to first team coach by Marcelo Bielsa while remaining in his role, winning the PDL Northern League title and also crowned Professional Development League champions.

Became Huddersfield Town boss in July 2020, as he led the Terriers to the play-off final last term, beaten by Nottingham Forest at Wembley, but decided to resign from his job in the summer.

Wasn't out of a job for long, appointed head coach of Greek Super League side Olympiacos, before exiting a month later after just two wins in 11 games.

Returned to England in October, as he became the Baggies head coach.

View from the opposition: Carlos Corberan speaking to the club’s official website – “We know that there’s only one point between ourselves and Luton, but they have played one game less than us.

“We know that they are very strong at their stadium.

"I think they have only lost two league games there all season, which tells you a lot about the type of test we are facing on Saturday.

“We know how difficult it is going to be. It’s good to know these things though because then we can’t be surprised with what we come up against.

“I am expecting a very demanding game against another very competitive team.

"We need to step out onto the pitch with the necessary levels of hard work and commitment if we’re going to get a positive result.”

Managerial record: Luton boss Rob Edwards has gone up against West Brom just once in his career, that when at Watford earlier in the season as both teams played out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

Corberan meanwhile has an unbeaten record stretching far longer, after six meetings during his time as Huddersfield boss.

He had two 1-1 draws with Town in the 2020-21 season, as they were followed up by a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road last year, plus a 2-0 home win in the regular league season.

In the play-offs, the two sides couldn't be separated in Bedfordshire once more, the game finishing 1-1, as the Terriers took the honours in the second leg, triumphing 1-0.

Friendly faces: Town defender Amari'i Bell was in the youth system at West Bromwich Albion before moving on to Solihull Moors and then joining Birmingham City's academy in 2011.

For the Baggies, goalkeeper Alex Palmer headed to Luton on an emergency loan last season, one of six keepers used by the Hatters, playing two games and keeping one clean sheet in a 1-0 victory at Coventry, before having to go back to the Hawthorns.

Had loans at Kidderminster, Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth and Lincoln City, as after being at WBA since 2015, he finally made his league debut for the club in October in the 1-0 defeat at Preston.

Has become first choice since, making 17 appearances and has already kept 10 clean sheets.

Fellow keeper David Button joined Luton on loan from Spurs in March 2009 as he was on the bench for the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final win over Scunthorpe, but never played for Town’s first team.

Eventually left White Hart Lane after a number of loans, joining Charlton on a free in August 2012, going to Brentford in July 2013.

Moved to Fulham for £2m and Brighton for £4m, as he signed for West Brom in September 2020 and has played 27 times so far.

Played for both: Chris Perry - defender came through the ranks at Wimbledon as he went to Spurs and then Charlton, heading to WBA in 2006.

Helped the Baggies reach the Championship play-off final that season, as he played 28 times, although the Baggie lost to Derby County at Wembley, Perry released in the summer.

Joined Luton in July 2007, going on to play 44 games for the Hatters, scoring once, before moving to Southampton on loan in March 2008.

Made the move down south permanent a few months later, spending two years with the Saints before hanging his boots up in 2010.

Became a youth team coach at Dagenham & Redbridge as he is a UEFA Pro Licence Coach and is now Millwall U18s joint manager, while works as a pundit for BT Sport and Talksport too.

One to watch: Darrell Dike – 22-year-old forward is getting back to full fitness after spending virtually a year out with injury.

USA international began at Orlando City where his form alerted Barnsley, who signed him in February 2021.

Had a brilliant season on loan at Oakwell, scoring nine goals in 19 league games including against Luton at Kenilworth Road in a 2-1 success for the Tykes.

Joining his former boss Valerian Ismael at the Hawthorns in January 2022, but suffered hamstring and knee injuries that wrecked his campaign.

Another injury hampered him again this term, but he was finally fit to play and scored the winner in a 2-1 success at Sunderland in December, also on target with the only goal in the Baggies first match of 2023 when beating Reading 1-0.

We've got form: Luton just about have the edge over West Bromwich Albion in their fixtures at Kenilworth Road over the years.

They began with a 1-0 FA Cup defeat back in January 1897, before recovering to record a 3-1 Division Two triumph in December 1938.

Town had lost three in a row between 1949 to 1956, but then hammered their opponents 5-1 in 1957.

Luton only lost twice in their next 11 fixtures though, as overall Town’s record is nine wins, seven draws and eight defeats from their 24 meetings, scoring 33 and conceding 24.

Last time out: Luton were 2-0 winners over WBA during their meeting at Kenilworth Road last season, the game taking place in February 2022.

Cameron Jerome gave the Hatters the lead with a thumping header on 55 minutes, before Allan Campbell thundered home a terrific shot with eight minutes left to seal a terrific three points as the Hatters put down a real marker in their quest for the play-offs.

Hatters: Jed Steer, James Bree (Peter Kioso 89), Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Admiral Muskwe (Henri Lansbury 63), Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome (Danny Hylton 85).

Subs not used: James Shea, Dan Potts, Fred Onyedinma, Harry Cornick.

Attendance: 10,021.

