Town announce Alan Sheehan's return as first team coach

Former Luton skipper Alan Sheehan is back with the Hatters as first team coach

Luton have announced that former skipper Alan Sheehan has returned to the club as first team coach.

The 35-year-old confirmed on social media this week that he had hung up his boots following an 18-year playing career that saw him feature for the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United. Notts County and Swindon Town.

Sheehan also turned out 135 times for the Hatters, scoring nine goals, after becoming Town manager Nathan Jones' first signing back in January 2016, initially on loan from Bradford City, with a permanent deal thrashed out in the summer.

The popular Irishman skippered Luton to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship before leaving Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day in January 2019, to join Lincoln City.

He also had spells with Northampton and then most recently Oldham Athletic, where he was player coach, but is back in Bedfordshire once more, as Jones said: "We are delighted to welcome Sheez back.

"It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while and it’s something we like here, with the continuity.

“We’ve brought him in because we believe he’s a good coach and he’ll get even better.

"He’s hungry and wants to learn, and the most important thing is that he knows us, he knows our environment, he’s earned the opportunity by being a wonderful player for us, a fantastic captain and also a fantastic human being.