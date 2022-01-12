Town duo hail impact of experienced Jerome at Kenilworth Road after striker nets first goal since August during FA Cup win

Cameron Jerome slots home to make it 2-0 to Luton on Sunday

Town defender Kal Naismith was quick to hail the role that experienced striker Cameron Jerome has had at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 35-year-old was signed in the summer to not just add competition for the forward places but also pass on his extensive knowledge to the likes of new team-mates Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick.

Jerome started well, scoring on his debut in the Carabao Cup exit at Stevenage, but has then struggled for Championship game time, making 14 appearances since, but with just four starts, failing to find the net too.

However, he was back in the side for the 4-0 victory over Harrogate Town on Sunday, and on target for the first time since August 10 by prodding winger Carlos Mendes Gomes’ cross over the line from a matter of inches for his ninth goal in total in the competition during an impressive career.

When asked about the former Cardiff, Stoke, Birmingham and Norwich forward, Naismith said afterwards: “It’s brilliant, he’s not played many minutes, but that doesn’t mean he’s not having an impact.

“As around the place, around the training ground, around the training with the lads, you can’t buy that experience and that know-how.

“He’s amazing to have around the place, but of course, he wants to play and wants to score goals.

"He’s showed today that if he plays he’ll more than likely get you goals as he’s done that his whole career.”

Team-mate Luke Berry was also happy to see Jerome back on the scoresheet too, saying: “You can see that through his whole career, he’s scored goals, and he’s more than that as well.

“He’s a problem, he uses his body well and he’s a quick boy so it’s good that he’s got that goal.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: "It's good for any striker to score and he likes the cup.

"He's scored two, both in the cup, so he seems to be a cup striker.