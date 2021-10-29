Dunstablians hit back to earn a draw at Daventry
Midlands Three East South: Daventry 20 Dunstablians 20
Dunstablians extended their unbeaten Midlands Three East South run to four games as they were held to a 20-20 draw at mid-table Daventry on Saturday.
The matchday squad showed a number of changes due to injury and unavailability, with debuts for Craig Metcalfe, Victor Dumitru and Alfie Herman.
A lacklustre and error strewn 40 minutes saw Dees trail 10-0, but they finally produced some phases and intensity culminating with George Hand crossing to put the visitors on the scoreboard.
Changes at half-time didn’t have an immediate impact, Daventry scoring another try to make it 15-5.
Dunstablians finally got into the game with some increased possession and territory in the Daventry half, quick thinking from replacement full back Dumitru saw him take a quick tap penalty and find winger Shepherd Zwazanewako who dotted down, Kevin Boland converting.
This momentum was short-lived as Daventry capitalised on another Dees mistake to lead 20-12.
With 10 minutes left, Boland kicked a penalty to take the visitors within five points, as they drew level when Greg Manning found Dumitru to score.
Boland’s conversion then fell agonisingly short as the spoils were shared.
Dunstablians host Stockwood Park this weekend.