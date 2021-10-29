Dunstablians hit back to earn a draw at Daventry

The latest rugby news - pic: Getty Images

Dunstablians extended their unbeaten Midlands Three East South run to four games as they were held to a 20-20 draw at mid-table Daventry on Saturday.

The matchday squad showed a number of changes due to injury and unavailability, with debuts for Craig Metcalfe, Victor Dumitru and Alfie Herman.

A lacklustre and error strewn 40 minutes saw Dees trail 10-0, but they finally produced some phases and intensity culminating with George Hand crossing to put the visitors on the scoreboard.

Changes at half-time didn’t have an immediate impact, Daventry scoring another try to make it 15-5.

Dunstablians finally got into the game with some increased possession and territory in the Daventry half, quick thinking from replacement full back Dumitru saw him take a quick tap penalty and find winger Shepherd Zwazanewako who dotted down, Kevin Boland converting.

This momentum was short-lived as Daventry capitalised on another Dees mistake to lead 20-12.

With 10 minutes left, Boland kicked a penalty to take the visitors within five points, as they drew level when Greg Manning found Dumitru to score.

Boland’s conversion then fell agonisingly short as the spoils were shared.