Luton boxer Reynolds insists it's 'my time' after beating Joel Bartell at the O2 Arena

Eighth straight pro win secured on points

​Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds believes it's ‘my time' now after winning his fight against Joel Bartell at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

​The 29-year-old was going up against an opponent from Guildford at the Indigo venue, who at 22 was seven years his junior, but possessed an unbeaten record over his six previous fights since turning pro in February 2023. However, it was Reynolds who came out on top of the 10-round bout, claiming a unanimous decision from the judges scorecards, as Chris Jones and Marcus McDonnell both scored it 97-93, Hugh Russell Jnr with a close 96-94 call.

Speaking to Fightzone UK after the fight, Reynolds said: "I got caught a little bit but when you come from the mud, when you come from the trenches, you dig in. I went to a dark place but we're comfortable being uncomfortable and we got the win. Everyone doubts me, forever doubted and we always get there, so a big end of the year, Commonwealth title (is the aim).

"I'm always trying to be the best version of myself, I don’t compare myself to others but it's my time now. I turn up every day at the gym, I do the groundwork, I deserve a little break. We keep pushing, we keep aspiring and making the people proud of us, that's what it's about for me. I ticked the boxes, I can do everything, the better they are against me, the better I perform.