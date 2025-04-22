Passenger waits in the departure lounge of an airport

Frequent flyers are using this Wowcher voucher to skip queues and relax in lounges at airports across the UK – here’s how it works

If you’re flying from a UK airport anytime this year, there’s one trick seasoned travellers are already using to get lounge access for less. A Wowcher airport lounge voucher is all it takes to unlock a more relaxing start to your trip – no business class ticket required.

Wowcher is offering a £2 voucher that gives you up to 25% off lounge access for yourself and up to six others at major airports across the UK. That’s cheap airport lounge access for groups who’d rather swap crowded terminals for calm seating, snacks and a glass of something cold.

To put it simply: this is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to upgrade your holiday without splashing out. It’s a rare airport lounge deal that’s open to everyone, no matter your ticket type or airline.

To see the full offer, claim your voucher and book a lounge, visit Wowcher here.

Lounges available through the deal include sites at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham, and 15 more airports nationwide. Each one offers a slightly different experience, but most include Wi-Fi, complimentary drinks (including alcoholic options), snacks, newspapers and TVs – exactly the kind of pre-flight lounge discount that makes early check-ins worth it.

The voucher is valid until 19 September 2025 and can be used for groups of up to seven people travelling together. You’ll need to check your chosen lounge has space and make your booking in advance.

This airport lounge deal has already been bought by more than 29,000 travellers, so it’s clearly a favourite among frequent flyers. Whether you’re off on a city break or heading long-haul, it’s a simple upgrade that changes how you experience the airport.

To claim the deal and check participating lounges, visit Wowcher now. This is one UK travel hack worth bookmarking before your next flight.

Airport lounges typically open around three hours before departure and may impose a time limit for stays. During peak holiday months, booking early is recommended to secure your preferred time slot and avoid disappointment.