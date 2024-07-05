Heathrow evacuated: Passengers told to leave Terminal 2

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton
Published 5th Jul 2024, 08:42 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 08:44 BST
Terminal 2 at Heathrow has been evacuated

Passengers travelling from the London airport today were told that the terminal has been evacuated and closed.

The area was evacuated as a as a precaution and sources said that controlled re-entry into Terminal 2 is now taking place.

Terminal 2 at Heathrow was evacuated on the morning of Friday, July 5, 2024 Picture: Sarah McCannTerminal 2 at Heathrow was evacuated on the morning of Friday, July 5, 2024 Picture: Sarah McCann
Terminal 2 at Heathrow was evacuated on the morning of Friday, July 5, 2024 Picture: Sarah McCann | Sarah McCann/NationalWorld

NationalWorld’s Sarah McCann was caught up in the closure and said passengers were not told why the move was taken. Posts from other passengers on X reported the same instructions.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “This morning our teams worked with emergency services to respond to an incident in Terminal 2 which has now been resolved. We ask passengers to check with their airline if flying from Terminal 2, the rest of the airport is operating normally.”

Mailonline reported that the Metropolitan Police had said there was a “suspicious item that needed to be checked out”, but that the checks have been completed and “the incident has been stood down”. 

