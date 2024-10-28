Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment 18-year-old drunk driver Joshua Burnham Smith, who had over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, flipped a Ford Fiesta carrying two 19-year-old passengers in a crash.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic video shows moment drunk driver flips Ford Fiesta carrying two passengers in crash.

Joshua Burnham Smith was the driver of a white Ford Fiesta carrying two 19-year-old passengers as sped along Wheelwright Lane, before colliding with a telegraph pole on Royal Oak Lane in Ash Green, Coventry on April 7 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived on scene to find significant damage to street lighting, telegraph poles, nearby property walls, vehicles and debris across the road, with the Fiesta on its side.

Drunk driver, 18, flips Ford Fiesta carrying two passengers, 19. | Warwickshire Police

The occupants of the car suffered minor injuries, with the rear seat passenger needing treatment for a cut to his head. Joshua Burnham Smith was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

He was detained on suspicion of drink driving, and for possession of an offensive weapon after an extendable baton was found in the wreckage.

Joshua Burnham Smith, 18, from Deans Way in Coventry, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £900 after he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, drink driving, driving without due care and attention and no insurance. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £360 victim surcharge. His 12 month ban can be reduced by 25% if he satisfactorily completes a driver retraining course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC James Heath said: “There is no doubt that Joshua Burnham Smith’s driving fell way below the standard of a competent driver. He was also extremely irresponsible in choosing to drink-drive. He had over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood (81 milligrams) and two passengers in the car”.