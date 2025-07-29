Bake Off: The Professionals will crown the winners of series 10 tonight 🍰

Bake Off: The Professionals will crown the winners of series 10.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for this evening.

But what can you expect from the 2025 final?

The final of the latest season of Bake Off: The Professionals is just a few hours away. After weeks of fierce competition, the winning pair will soon be crowned.

But what can you expect from the final this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Bake Off: The Professionals final on?

Bake-Off: The Professionals hosts and judges: (L-R) Ellie Taylor, Liam Charles, Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin | Channel 4

Since the new season kicked-off all the way back at the end of May, Channel 4 has kept the show in the same slot on Tuesday nights. The final tonight (July 29) will once again start at 8pm and the episode is expected to last for an hour, finishing at approximately 9pm.

It will also be live on Channel 4, the broadcaster’s on demand service (previously known as 4oD/ All 4). The final will be available for catch-up afterwards on the platform - along with the rest of series 10.

What to expect from Bake Off: The Professionals final?

It was announced at the end of last week’s episode that three pairs had made it to the final. One of the teams will be eliminated after the first task, the judges revealed, before the remaining pairs battle it out for the crown.

The preview for the final, via Radio Times , reads: “The finalists pour all their patisserie passion and expertise into two epic final challenges, where nothing less than brilliance is good enough. For their first challenge, the teams must hit the right trend with a viral patisserie window display.

“As they aim to get the judges to hit the 'like' button, their displays must include gourmet cookies, gateaux de voyage and filled laminated buns - 12 of each and all baked to perfection in just four hours.

“In a gruelling seven-hour challenge, the series' two top teams must create a banquet celebrating great train journeys, with a towering sugar and chocolate showpiece and enough desserts to feed 120. It's full steam ahead, but which team will be on track to be crowned the winners of Bake Off: The Professionals 2025?”

